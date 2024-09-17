New Terra MPT 1 tyres from Apollo

Terra MPT 1 (Photo: Apollo)

Apollo Tyres has unveiled a new range of radial tyres at the IAA Transportation trade fair, now taking place in Hanover, Germany (17 – 22 September).

The new Apollo Terra MPT 1 series is available in three sizes for 20-inch wheels, 365/80 R20 MPT, 365/85 R20 MPT and 405/70 R20 MPT.

Each model uses a self-cleaning tread pattern (closely related to that of the Apollo Terra Pro 1045), which is suited for both off- and on-highway use. The tyres are also suitable for retreading, to help extend the working life.

MPT 1 tyres feature a durable compound which can deliver traction and stability in extreme conditions, while also offering enhanced wear resistance.

Using an all-steel radial carcass construction, the tyres can resist cuts and penetration when driving on stones, sand and soil. This is balanced by a comfortable, quiet quality when used on the road.

Compatible with central tyre inflation systems which allow operators to inflate and deflate as necessary, the new range is suitable for trucks used for roadside or infrastructure maintenance, fire fighting or military vehicles. It can also be used on some recreational vehicles.

Apollo Terra MPT 1 in action (Photo: Apollo)

The Terra MPT 1 is ECE R-54 type approved and POR (Professional Off-Road) certified.

Sales of the new range are due to start in Q1 2025.