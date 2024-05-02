NFPA to host Digital Fluid Power panel at AUTOMATE

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

02 May 2024

Panelists from Sun Hydraulics, Elevat and Bosch Rexroth will discuss latest technologies

As part of its efforts to provide an effective forum for its members to connect with key end markets in fluid power, the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) has organized a panel discussion on “Digital Fluid Power” at the AUTOMATE Conference, to be held May 6-9, 2024 in Chicago, IL.

The Automate Conference is produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), and also serves as the North American edition of the International Symposium on Robotics (ISR) sponsored by the International Federation of Robotics.

The NFPA session, entitled “Digital Fluid Power – Advances & Controls in Hydraulics & Pneumatics”, will take place on Wednesday, May 8, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Moderated by Dan Bagley, StrategicInk, on behalf of NFPA, it will include Chris Harwood, Sun Hydraulics, Adam Livesay, Elevāt, and Dan Barrera, Bosch Rexroth, who will discuss the latest fluid power technologies and how they interconnect with the digital industrial transformation taking place in the automation sector.

Each of the panelists will share their experiences with a view towards how digitization and automation in fluid power technology is helping industrial systems develop new products and new capabilities. It will be a discussion that also engages the audience in how they can best integrate with advanced hydraulic and pneumatic technologies.

To learn more or to register, visit www.automateshow.com/conference.

NFPA to present advanced hydraulics conference
NFPA to present advanced hydraulics conference Two-day conference will offer information on latest advances in hydraulic technology
Conferences & Events Industry News Power Technology Fluid Power
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA