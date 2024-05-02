NFPA to host Digital Fluid Power panel at AUTOMATE

As part of its efforts to provide an effective forum for its members to connect with key end markets in fluid power, the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) has organized a panel discussion on “Digital Fluid Power” at the AUTOMATE Conference, to be held May 6-9, 2024 in Chicago, IL.

The Automate Conference is produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), and also serves as the North American edition of the International Symposium on Robotics (ISR) sponsored by the International Federation of Robotics.

The NFPA session, entitled “Digital Fluid Power – Advances & Controls in Hydraulics & Pneumatics”, will take place on Wednesday, May 8, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Moderated by Dan Bagley, StrategicInk, on behalf of NFPA, it will include Chris Harwood, Sun Hydraulics, Adam Livesay, Elevāt, and Dan Barrera, Bosch Rexroth, who will discuss the latest fluid power technologies and how they interconnect with the digital industrial transformation taking place in the automation sector.

Each of the panelists will share their experiences with a view towards how digitization and automation in fluid power technology is helping industrial systems develop new products and new capabilities. It will be a discussion that also engages the audience in how they can best integrate with advanced hydraulic and pneumatic technologies.

To learn more or to register, visit www.automateshow.com/conference.