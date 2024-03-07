NFPA to present advanced hydraulics conference

The National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) plans to host a two-day conference for off-highway vehicle and fluid power engineers in Chicago, IL, August 21-22, 2024.

The conference will offer attendees information on the latest advances in hydraulic technology. Some of the sessions envisioned for the program will focus on the role of hydraulics in key vehicle objectives such as thermal management, energy efficiency, noise reduction, preventative maintenance, functional safety and autonomous operation.

NFPA members are encouraged to submit session proposals for inclusion in the conference. “NFPA member companies represent the cutting-edge technologies that vehicle engineers increasingly need to incorporate into their machine systems and designs,” said NFPA President/CEO Eric Lanke. “And they will be heavily represented as presenters in our education conference.”

The event will be co-located and run in parallel with iVT Expo as part of a partnership agreement with UKI Media & Events.

Full conference details will be available in May 2024. Learn more at https://nfpahub.com/events/