NFPA to present advanced hydraulics conference

KHL Staff

07 March 2024

The National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) plans to host a two-day conference for off-highway vehicle and fluid power engineers in Chicago, IL, August 21-22, 2024.

The conference will offer attendees information on the latest advances in hydraulic technology. Some of the sessions envisioned for the program will focus on the role of hydraulics in key vehicle objectives such as thermal management, energy efficiency, noise reduction, preventative maintenance, functional safety and autonomous operation.

NFPA members are  encouraged to submit session proposals for inclusion in the conference. “NFPA member companies represent the cutting-edge technologies that vehicle engineers increasingly need to incorporate into their machine systems and designs,” said NFPA President/CEO Eric Lanke. “And they will be heavily represented as presenters in our education conference.”

The event will be co-located and run in parallel with iVT Expo as part of a partnership agreement with UKI Media & Events.

Full conference details will be available in May 2024. Learn more at https://nfpahub.com/events/

Conferences & Events Industry News Power Technology Fluid Power
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA