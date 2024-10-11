Niftylift’s two-pronged approach to U.S. market

Aerial work platform manufacturer Niftylift has carved out its fair share of the U.S. market over the past two decades. The UK-based company said it has employed a two-pronged approach to growth, which includes bringing new technologies to the market – such as all-electric rough-terrain and second-generation hybrid power – and working with independent rental houses to build long-term relationships with dealers and customers.

Over the past two decades, Niftylift has carved a niche by introducing models with alternative power mechanisms that can reduce carbon emissions and lower fuel costs. (Photo: Niftylift)

“When we first entered North America, we may have been a bit ahead of our time, but the market has matured and is more receptive to environmentally friendly technologies,” said Jon Hedlund, vice president of sales. “Niftylift has introduced alternative power mechanisms that reduce carbon emissions and lower fuel costs, and our low-weight designs are easier to transport and more efficient on the jobsite.”

As an example, the company points to three of its most popular models in the U.S. – the SP50N, SP50 4x4 and SP50E. Each is available with a Tier 4 Final-compliant diesel engine option or a hybrid option consisting of a smaller Tier 4 Final engine supported by an electric motor for when extra power is needed. The hybrid system also includes an electric-only option for when zero-emission or quiet operation is required.

Other power solutions include an advanced exhaust purification system that Niftylift said substantially reduces carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon and particulate emissions; and a Diesel Re-Gen feature that delivers a fast charge to batteries whenever a machine is idle and the engine is running.

The low-weight designs of Niftylift models also have practical benefits, said Hedlund, including improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, easier transport and lower operational costs, which he said comes without compromising strength and performance.

“This is crucial in markets where sturdiness and durability are prioritized,” he continued. “They also generate less wear and tear on jobsite grounds.”

Niftylift said its products are now being stocked not only as alternatives to other brands but as new machines with unique capabilities. (Photo: Niftylift)

Independent mindset

Niftylift has also chosen to focus on building partnerships with independent rental houses across North America. It said that this approach has “fostered a culture of deep customer relationships where trust and respect drive business.”

“Our business is relationship oriented — it’s about providing expertise that helps our customers use our product to grow their own companies and then staying with them as a trusted partner,” Hedlund stated. “This has helped us consult them on how to integrate new technologies into their lifting plans to become more efficient and profitable.”

This has helped Niftylift and its dealer partners make inroads with hospitals, colleges, airports and convention halls, for example, in addition to construction and arbor care. Choosing sustainable options for these projects is often mandated by governing boards with purchasing authority.

“Aerial work platform customers are coming to dealers and looking for more sustainable equipment. Five years ago, very few people were requesting electric hybrids, but that has changed immensely,” Hedlund pointed out. “Once they have tried them, they often don’t go back. All of the dealers and customers say they are open to a hybrid.”

National account rental houses have begun to take notice, said Niftylift, with its products being stocked not only as alternatives to other brands but as new machines with unique capabilities.

“Niftylift is carving a piece of the market based on innovation and sustainability, and it’s driving 10% year-over-year growth,” Hedlund said. “While we navigate the challenges of a consolidating market, we plan on staying the course, delivering cutting-edge products and building long-term relationships.”