Nomad mobile BESS eligible for CORE Voucher Program

Vermont-based Nomad Transportable Power Systems announced that its battery energy storage solutions (BESS) units are now eligible for vouchers of up to $300,000 under California’s Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Program (CORE).

The BESS combines Nomad’s over-the-road storage units with a standardized docking platform capable of interconnection with any distribution or transmission utility.

CORE is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Cap-and-Trade Program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution.

CORE vouchers are now available for five Nomad solutions, ranging from 230 to 1,993 kWh capacity. According to the company, the North American-manufactured mobile BESS can replace diesel generators with clean, silent battery power.

“At Nomad, we serve a growing list of industries that need to dispatch clean, reliable power to sites ranging from blockbuster sets to some of the most challenging locations on the planet,” said Braxten Gorrill, Nomad’s chief financial officer.

The NOMAD system was designed to provide customers with the benefits of fixed site energy storage, while eliminating the capital commitments and long-term obligations that traditional energy storage requires, the company explained. The system combines Nomad’s over-the-road storage units with a standardized docking platform capable of interconnection with any distribution or transmission utility.

Gorrill said California has several sectors that can take advantage of the company’s technology. These include television and film, concerts, athletic events, data centers, agriculture, extractive industries and colleges and universities. He said the company is also developing new units that offer dispatchable EV charging to meet seasonal or event-driven demand spikes.

“California has long been committed to curtailing pollution with innovative solutions that support economic growth and environmental progress, and our portfolio of mobile power solutions can help advance these goals,” he said.