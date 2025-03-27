Nord Drivesystems to highlight drive solutions

The Maxxdrive industrial gear units. (Photo: Nord Drivesystems)

At Bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany, Nord Drivesystems will feature its drive solutions for industrial applications including construction machinery and heavy-duty industry. Highlights will include Maxxdrive industrial gear units as well as the Nordac Pro SK 500P frequency inverter.

Featured at the event will be the new Maxxdrive XJ and Maxxdrive XD industrial gear units, which are specifically suited for crane applications. According to Nord, their robust Unicase housing, extended center distances and modular extensions enable enhanced performance and a long service life in demanding working environments.

The Maxxdrive XD is particularly suited for lifting gear, the company said, noting the elongated arrangement of the gear stages that enables the U-shaped drive design with rope drum and motor on the same gear unit side. The Maxxdrive XJ serves die requirements of running gears as well as crushers, with its J-shaped shaft arrangement allowing for another variant of the input shaft position for confined installation spaces.

Also on display will be Maxxdrive XT industrial gear units, specifically developed for use in belt conveyor systems used in bulk material plants. The gear units are characterized by high thermal limit powers and low ratios. Large roller bearings and optimized center distances increase their load capacity and service life, which Nord said improves the system availability.

The Nordac Pro SK 500P is the control cabinet inverter for all drive applications. Its multi-protocol Ethernet interface is designed to be easily integrated and used to control different system designs. Various industrial applications are covered thanks to its closed-loop speed control and positioning function, Nord stated. A compact, book-size format requires minimal space in the control cabinet.

Hall A3, Stand 522