Off-Highway Research acquires IP assets from Yengst Associates

Off-Highway Research compiles forecasts of global (by region) construction equipment sales (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Off-Highway Research, the global market research and forecasting specialist for the construction equipment industry, which is part of the KHL Group, has acquired a range of intellectual property assets from Yengst Associates, a North American-based consultant operating in the same markets.

Terms and the value of the transaction were not disclosed.

Among the assets purchased were Yengst Associates’ full portfolio of research reports on the construction equipment industry, comprising equipment-focused reports, company profiles, medium- and long-term forecasts and rental market studies.

Off-Highway Research managing director, Chris Sleight said: “We are delighted to be able to acquire Yengst Associates’ IP. We will use the knowledge gained to augment our own research on the North American market and accelerate the introduction of further titles in our range of North American research reports, which are currently available in our North American Expert subscription service.

“We believe these studies, along with our database products and monthly Market Reports will prove a compelling proposition for companies wishing to gain deep insights into the North American construction equipment market.”

The transaction follows Yengst Associates’ previous decision to close its business, which it has now done.

For more information on Off-Highway Research’s subscription packages covering the Americas, please visit www.offhighwayresearch.com.