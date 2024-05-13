OHR top exec to share N.A. construction equipment outlook

Off-Highway Research (OHR), part of KHL Group, has long been known as a leading data and research firm covering the off-highway equipment markets, with regional offices positioned to capture data from around the globe. Its reports and data cover equipment in the compact, earthmoving, lifting & materials handling, road building and agricultural categories.

Chris Sleight, managing director, Off-Highway Research.

Each year, OHR analyzes the construction equipment market to determine where the sector currently stands and to forecast where it’s heading. Chris Sleight, managing director of OHR, will be sharing the latest update to the global and regional construction equipment outlook at this year’s Off-Highway Conference, hosted by OHR and being held in partnership with the sixth annual Power Progress Summit (formerly Diesel Progress Summit), taking place October 1-2, 2024, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill.

Sleight is considered one of the world’s leading authorities on the global construction equipment markets. He holds an honours degree in civil engineering, and his experience since joining KHL Group in 1997 includes having edited the world’s two leading magazines for the industry – International Construction and Construction Europe.

In addition to Sleight’s presentation, the Off-Highway Conference will feature presentations on the North American used equipment market; the alternative fuels roadmap for off-highway equipment; and opportunities and challenges of autonomy in transportation.

Presentations for the Power Progress Summit will focus on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. This year’s theme, “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization” also brings in conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

In addition, the Summit will recognize excellence in product design, development and innovation with the annual Power Progress Summit Awards, which are now open for entry through July 1.

To learn more or to register to attend, visit PowerProgressSummit.com.