OJUS expands with Volvo Penta-powered air compressors

OJUS has placed a large order for TAD1343VE and TAD1345VE configurations of the Volvo Penta D13 for the VAYU 451XM and VAYU 536XH compressor models. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

One of Volvo Penta India’s newest customers has placed a substantial single order for D13 engines after recently diversifying into the air compressor segment. OJUS Power and Technologies Private Limited, which came to prominence in India’s generator market, is rapidly infiltrating the air compressor market thanks to its product’s fuel efficiency and favorable total cost of ownership (TCO), Volvo Penta noted.

As part of new business initiatives, OJUS Power and Technologies began investigating how it could enter the high-volume industrial compressor segment. Volvo Penta’s acceptance in the compressor segment through other OEMs and repowering programs for older compressors of various makes showed the advantages its engines could provide in this application.

Volvo Penta is supplying various engine models in different power ratings for OJUS’ compressor models. Customers appreciation of their fuel efficiency and total cost of ownership drove OJUS’ decision to place a large order for TAD1343VE and TAD1345VE configurations of the D13 for the VAYU 451XM and VAYU 536XH compressor models. A compressor design using the D16 engines is also in the pipeline, joining the recently updated D8 gen-set engine that OJUS also packages for export.

“Volvo Penta delivers high value to our customers with its powerful, reliable and fuel-efficient engines backed by comprehensive aftermarket support from authorized dealers,” said Ram Sampathkumar, co-founder and managing director, OJUS. “They help us in our commitment to delivering a 5% to 15% fuel efficiency and productivity improvement over our best-in-class competitor products. The high rate of repeat purchases underscores the trust customers place in our products powered by Volvo Penta.”

The D13 engines offer 300- to 500-hour drain intervals for water well drilling, a welcome improvement in machine uptime. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

“Compressors are used extensively throughout India, particularly for water well drilling to provide water for agriculture and other societal needs,” R. Sethumadhavan, head of Volvo Penta India & Industrial Business Unit, noted. “The success of Volvo Penta engines in the compressor segment is thanks to the fuel efficiency, productivity and return on investment, which is establishing us as the preferred choice of customers.”

The engines provide the ability to offer drain intervals for water well drilling of 300 to 500 hours. This is a welcome improvement in machine uptime given most of India’s water well drilling is carried out by operators traveling across different parts of the country, Volvo Penta noted.

Despite the absence of emission compliance regulations in this segment in India, the company added that it continues to offer engines that adhere to a minimum of off-road Euro Stage 2 emission standards.