Orange Mali demos Cat-designed hybrid microgrid system

Orange Mali, reported to be the largest telecommunications operator in West Africa, has completed the demonstration of a hybrid microgrid power system at a mobile tower site in Kéniéba, Mali. The hybrid microgrid power system integrates a Caterpillar C2.2 diesel generator set, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and lithium-ion energy storage to supply up to 6 kW of power for the site, which was previously supported solely by a diesel gen-set.

Orange Mali’s head office in Bamako, Mali. (Photo supplied by Caterpillar)

The system is able to power the telecommunications systems and fully charge an energy time-shift storage system. Power is drawn from energy storage when solar power is unavailable at night or in overcast conditions.

The system’s modular design enables the addition of components to increase power output for rising traffic and network upgrades over time.

The hybrid power solution is managed automatically through an on-site control system. Remote monitoring technology allows the user to leverage real-time access to performance data, anticipate issues and accelerate troubleshooting.

Engineers for Neemba, the local Cat dealer, installed and commissioned the Caterpillar-designed hybrid power solution. Over the past decade, Neemba has supplied Orange Mali with more than a thousand Cat generator sets ranging in size from 15 kVA to 1 MVA.

“Neemba has supported the transformation of enterprises in West Africa for nearly a century, and this hybrid microgrid demonstration for Orange Mali shows how we can leverage advanced Cat power solutions and our industry expertise to support our customers through the energy transition,” said Sanou Baba Nestor, energy sales manager for Neemba.

By optimizing available renewable resources and operating the gen-set at peak efficiency points, hybrid power systems can reduce total owning and operating costs, substantially decrease fuel consumption and maximize system reliability, Caterpillar stated. The system developed for Orange Mali is also desigend to reduce associated greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%.

“Orange is dedicated to building a more responsible digital world by achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040,” said Mahamadou Keita, project manager for Orange Mali. “The hybrid microgrid system developed by Neemba and Caterpillar exemplifies our collaborations with innovative companies that share our drive for decarbonization.”