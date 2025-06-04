Oshkosh renames Defense segment, appoints president

Oshkosh Corporation, a provider of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, has announced the renaming of its Defense segment to the Transport segment.

The Transport segment will continue to deliver tactical wheeled vehicles and mobility solutions to defense customers. In addition, it will focus on expanding into commercial markets, exemplified by Oshkosh’s Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) contract for the United States Postal Service (USPS). The Full Rate Production (FRP) milestone for the contract is expected later this year.

Steve Norlund

In conjunction with this transition, Oshkosh Corporation has appointed Steve Nordlund as executive vice president and president of its Transport segment effective July 14. Nordlund brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the aerospace, defense and mobility industries, including senior roles at Boeing where he led the Air Dominance division and drove R&D initiatives supporting advanced military technologies.

“We’re pleased to have an executive of Steve’s experience and caliber join the Oshkosh team,” said John Pfeifer, president and CEO of Oshkosh Corporation. “Steve brings a strong, people-focused leadership style and a proven ability to deliver growth and operational excellence through clear, strategic direction.”

“Oshkosh Corporation is an enduring and storied organization, and I am honored to be a part of such a remarkable team,” said Steve Nordlund. “The business is well-positioned to deliver accelerated growth and margin expansion as we leverage our differentiated purpose, culture and capabilities.”