OTR shows expanded tire innovations

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

08 April 2025

At Bauma 2025 in Munich, off-road tire and wheel technology provider OTR Engineered Solutions is showcasing its new LiftBoss A/T tire engineered for all-terrain performance.

OTR LiftBoss A/T non-directional tire LiftBoss A/T non-directional tire. (Photo: OTR Engineered Solutions)

The LiftBoss A/T non-directional tire being displayed is designed for telehandlers operating in construction and material-handling environments. It features multi-surface traction across asphalt, concrete and gravel; a step-down trade and mud breakers for self-cleaning; and integrated sipes for enhanced traction. A unique center lug design allows for improved wear life and off-road stability. The tire is also said to provide enhanced rolling resistance for fuel efficiency and a low-profile design for enhanced lateral stability and sidewall protection.

The LiftBoss A/T is available in most popular telehandler sizes, including 13.00-24, 14.00-24, 370/75-28, and 400/75-28, with additional sizes to be released.

OTR is also highlighting its partnership with strategic partnership with Pressure Systems International (PSI), a global provider of tire inflation systems, to integrate PSI’s TireView tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) into OTR’s pneumatic tire and wheel assemblies.

TireView enables real-time monitoring of tire pressure and temperature via an in-cab display, smartphone app or integrated vehicle dash, providing alerts to drivers to ensure proper inflation and tire health. Telematics capabilities also enable fleet managers and rental centers to remotely monitor tire conditions and vehicle locations via the TireView Live portal.

Hall A6, Stand 429

OTR, PSI to bring TPMS technology to off-road tires
OTR, PSI to bring TPMS technology to off-road tires OTR to be an integrator of the technology for OEM customers.
Europe Germany Other Components Materials Handling Tyres & wheels Telescopic Handlers Bauma Industry News Power Technology Other Events
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Register or Log in.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 480 478 6302 E-mail: [email protected]