OTR shows expanded tire innovations

At Bauma 2025 in Munich, off-road tire and wheel technology provider OTR Engineered Solutions is showcasing its new LiftBoss A/T tire engineered for all-terrain performance.

LiftBoss A/T non-directional tire. (Photo: OTR Engineered Solutions)

The LiftBoss A/T non-directional tire being displayed is designed for telehandlers operating in construction and material-handling environments. It features multi-surface traction across asphalt, concrete and gravel; a step-down trade and mud breakers for self-cleaning; and integrated sipes for enhanced traction. A unique center lug design allows for improved wear life and off-road stability. The tire is also said to provide enhanced rolling resistance for fuel efficiency and a low-profile design for enhanced lateral stability and sidewall protection.

The LiftBoss A/T is available in most popular telehandler sizes, including 13.00-24, 14.00-24, 370/75-28, and 400/75-28, with additional sizes to be released.

OTR is also highlighting its partnership with strategic partnership with Pressure Systems International (PSI), a global provider of tire inflation systems, to integrate PSI’s TireView tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) into OTR’s pneumatic tire and wheel assemblies.

TireView enables real-time monitoring of tire pressure and temperature via an in-cab display, smartphone app or integrated vehicle dash, providing alerts to drivers to ensure proper inflation and tire health. Telematics capabilities also enable fleet managers and rental centers to remotely monitor tire conditions and vehicle locations via the TireView Live portal.

Hall A6, Stand 429