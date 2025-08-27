Owens named CFO at Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. announced the appointment of Elizabeth Owens to the role of chief financial officer (CFO). She replaces William Larkin, who resigned and immediately stepped down from the position but will remain in an advisory capacity through September 15, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition and the seamless transfer of duties and responsibilities.

Owens is a seasoned finance executive who has been with Westport since 2015, most recently serving as vice president, Finance and Tax. Prior to joining the company, she held management and leadership roles across various industries, including automotive, telecommunications, aviation and chemical manufacturing. Owens brings experience in leading global teams in tax, finance and accounting, as well as broad experience in mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.

“Elizabeth has been a key part of our finance team for 10 years. Her expertise was instrumental in the successful execution of a number of the company’s transformational initiatives, including the establishment of our joint venture relationship with a major OEM,” said Dan Sceli, CEO of Westport. “We look forward to supporting her as she takes on this expanded role.”

Sceli went on to thank Larkin for his commitment and contributions, noting: “Over his time at Westport, Bill has led the organization through a transformational period, including the recent sale of the Light-Duty segment and close of our HPDI joint venture, Cespira, helping to position the organization for long-term success.”

Larkin commented that he is “incredibly proud” of what Westport has accomplished during his tenure to reposition the company and support its long-term strategy.

“As I step down from my role, I am confident Elizabeth is the right finance leader to continue building on this momentum,” he added. “With strong financial expertise and a proven track record within Westport, Elizabeth brings the experience and perspective Westport needs for its next chapter.”