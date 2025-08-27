Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Owens named CFO at Westport Fuel Systems

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

27 August 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. announced the appointment of Elizabeth Owens to the role of chief financial officer (CFO). She replaces William Larkin, who resigned and immediately stepped down from the position but will remain in an advisory capacity through September 15, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition and the seamless transfer of duties and responsibilities.

Owens is a seasoned finance executive who has been with Westport since 2015, most recently serving as vice president, Finance and Tax. Prior to joining the company, she held management and leadership roles across various industries, including automotive, telecommunications, aviation and chemical manufacturing. Owens brings experience in leading global teams in tax, finance and accounting, as well as broad experience in mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.

“Elizabeth has been a key part of our finance team for 10 years. Her expertise was instrumental in the successful execution of a number of the company’s transformational initiatives, including the establishment of our joint venture relationship with a major OEM,” said Dan Sceli, CEO of Westport. “We look forward to supporting her as she takes on this expanded role.”

Sceli went on to thank Larkin for his commitment and contributions, noting: “Over his time at Westport, Bill has led the organization through a transformational period, including the recent sale of the Light-Duty segment and close of our HPDI joint venture, Cespira, helping to position the organization for long-term success.”

Larkin commented that he is “incredibly proud” of what Westport has accomplished during his tenure to reposition the company and support its long-term strategy.

“As I step down from my role, I am confident Elizabeth is the right finance leader to continue building on this momentum,” he added. “With strong financial expertise and a proven track record within Westport, Elizabeth brings the experience and perspective Westport needs for its next chapter.”

Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
Ag automation solutions on display at FIRA USA
Annual event returns to California in October
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA