Parker adds display units for off-road vehicles

The IQAN-MD5 are now available in 5- and 8-in. sizes, with additional sizes planned. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

Parker Hannifin said it is “set to redefine the Human-Machine Interface (HMI) landscape” with the expansion of the IQAN-MD5 diplay unit family. The fully programmable displays feature graphics, diagnostics and CAN gateway capabilities and are now available in 5- and 8-in. sizes; they will soon include sizes of 10.1 and 12.3 in. in a wide format.

The expanded dimensions are intended to address a variety of applications, particularly control systems for off-road vehicles and mobile equipment. The weatherproof displays can be used in challenging outdoor environments and demanding mechanical conditions. The rugged mechanical design, with no moving parts and complete sealing, maximizes durability. An optically bonded display glass enhances readability, eliminates light refraction and prevents condensation, providing a clear and reliable interface, Parker stated.

Key advancements with the product family expansion include:

a 300% increase in platform performance with four core processors and faster DRAM;

improved graphics performance and support for the IQANdesign ecosystem (7.02) for application development;

and scalable design with advanced graphical displays. The expanded display family offers improved graphics performance and support for the IQANdesign ecosystem. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

Capable of easy integration into modern cab designs, the IQAN-MD5 family’s touchscreen interface and IP camera support are designed to further improve the user experience and eliminate the need for separate camera monitors, said Parker. Flexible mounting options allow for integrated flush mounts or standalone configurations compatible with RAM mount components. The displays support both landscape and portrait orientations for integration into various HMI or mechanical setups.

The IQAN software tools are user-friendly, catering to both beginners and experts in HMI and machine control design, the company added.