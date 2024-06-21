Parker pressure sensor offers universal solution

Parker Hannifin’s SCP09 pressure sensor for hydraulic applications is designed to provide accurate and precise pressure measurement in a range of conditions, making it suitable for mobile machinery and industrial hydraulic applications. It includes a pin configuration adapted for the OEM, with common electrical interfaces and process connections.

The SensoControl SCP09 pressure sensor has a pressure range from 10 to 600 bar. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

“We are excited to launch the SCP09 pressure sensor, which is designed to meet the needs of our customers in the hydraulic industry,” said Andreas Okunick, product manager at Parker SensoControl. “The SCP09 pressure sensor is a reliable, accurate and versatile solution that can be used in a wide range of applications – especially for customers with the need for high volumes.”

The sensor has a pressure range from 10 to 600 bar. Its small form factor allows for easy installation in tight spaces, enabling more compact designs, the company said. It is hermetically sealed with no internal seal for resistance to contamination.

The SCP09 is compatible with different fluids and gases, allowing for universal use and easy handling. It has high media compatibility and is designed for long-term stability and low drift, said Parker.

Available options include a variety of threads and connectors for integration into existing systems and production processes.