Partners collaborate on H2-battery gen-set project

The hydrogen fuel cell used in the UPMobile covers up to 10 kW of continuous low-power demand, while the lithium-ion battery provides up to 100 kW for high-power demand applications. (Photo: PowerUP Energy Technologies)

Estonian hydrogen technology company PowerUP Energy Technologies is collaborating with Norwegian partners Nordic Batteries AS and Beyonder AS to introduce the UPMobile to the market.

The project, supported by the Estonia-Norway cooperation program “Green ICT”, seeks to create a portable, 10,000 W generator composed of a hydrogen fuel cell and a lithium-ion super battery that can supply clean energy to high-energy demand industries, such as the construction and mining sectors.

“The construction sector is one of the most polluting industries, where no good alternative to diesel fuel has been found. At the same time, the European Union has set ambitious goals for mitigating the sector’s environmental impact and reducing carbon dioxide emissions,” said Ivar Kruusenberg, founder of PowerUP Energy Technologies.

“Hydrogen, increasingly available as a fuel thanks to the green transition, plays an increasingly important role in this regard.”

The hydrogen fuel cell used in the UPMobile efficiently covers up to 10 kW of continuous low-power demand, while the high-power lithium-ion battery allows the generator to provide up to 100 kW of power for applications that require high energy consumption for a limited time, such as construction lifts.

According to PowerUP, this approach not only reduces emissions but also offers a more efficient and cost-effective solution than current options.

“It’s only a matter of time before hydrogen becomes more widespread in the construction sector, as the EU is increasingly supporting hydrogen infrastructure projects,” Kruusenberg commented.

“Moreover, feedback from the sector confirms that the adoption of such technologies is not only environmentally friendly but also strategically beneficial.”

The UPMobile product is expected to be available by the end of 2024.