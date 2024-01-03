Perkins introduces repair sleeves for 1100 Series engines

Perkins 1100 Series repair sleeves (Photo: Perkins)

Perkins has introduced repair sleeves for its 1100 Series engines. The sleeves can return cylinder bores to like-new performance without a full engine overhaul.

Available worldwide, the Perkins 1100 repair sleeves allow technicians to restore individual cylinders to factory dimensions. This means the original standard-sized pistons can be retained, maintaining engine balance.

The repair sleeves are made from the same material as the engine block to match wear, thermal and machining characteristics. They have been validated by Perkins engineers for optimal stability and durability using physical accelerated ear tests together with simulation and material analysis.

The process ‘significantly reduces’ the amount of material removed from the block, helping to extend the life of the original casting and minimise related shop time and waste.

These repair sleeves are suitable for 1100 Series engines fitted for off-highway equipment and power solutions since 2003.

“As the complexity and expense of engine overhauls have risen over time, equipment owners have requested a flexible, cost-effective solution that enables them to extend operational lifetimes with minimal downtime for service,” said Richard Hemmings, Perkins’ aftermarket general manager. “This innovative solution for one of our most prevalent engine lines illustrates how our continuous collaboration with customers helps them overcome the challenges they face every day.”

Genuine Perkins parts are engineered and tested to the latest factory specifications to support as-new quality and performance. Reliable, genuine parts are designed to return Perkins engines to peak performance for maximum uptime and reduced ownership costs.