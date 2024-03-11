Poclain acquires Moteg

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

11 March 2024

Acquisition represents milestone in Engage 2025 roadmap.

The Poclain Group, a manufacturer of hydrostatic and electrohydraulic transmissions, has acquired a controlling stake in Moteg, a German company that specializes in designing and making electric motors. Terms were not disclosed.

Moteg was founded in 2014 in Flensburg, Germany. Its team of 30 people supply electric motors and other products for use in buses, heavy-duty trucks and off-road applications.

Poclain has acquired Moteg. (Photo: Poclain Group)

Poclain said the acquisition represents an important milestone in its Engage 2025 roadmap started by the group in 2020. With Moteg embedded in Poclain’s ecosystem, the group said it will cement its technological capacity for designing and manufacturing the electromobility solutions of the future.

This move follows Poclain’s 2022 acquisition of EMSISO, a specialist in inverters, and the launch of its first electrohydraulic hybrid solutions.

“We’re delighted to welcome Moteg to the Poclain family,” said Laurent Bataille, Poclain chairman. “This acquisition builds on our commitment to electric mobility, positioning us as the preferred partner for our clients who are obliged to cater to the growing needs of their markets.”

Founded in 1927 and based in Verberie, France, Poclain has a workforce of 2,300 people employed on eight industrial sites and six research and development centres worldwide.

