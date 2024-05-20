Politics vs. practicality in decarbonization to be discussed

How much of a role does politics play in the drive to apply specific technologies to combat climate change? And how practical are this application outside of legislative chambers?

Dan Romito

Dan Romito, managing director at Pickering Energy Partners, will address these and other questions in his presentation “A practical vs. political approach to emissions reduction” at the sixth annual Power Progress Summit, which will take place October 1-2, 2024, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill.

A staunch advocate for the hydrocarbon industries, Romito and his team have helped capital-intensive businesses efficiently navigate the ever-evolving capital markets and global regulatory landscape. Over the last 10 years, he has advised several hundred private companies, public issuers and asset managers in the Energy, Industrials, Materials, Utilities and Healthcare sectors to optimize the delicate balance between sustainability strategy and capital discipline, pursuing quality pools of capital, employing pragmatic ESG-related directives and executing efficient stakeholder management strategies.

Romito has built, commercialized and managed several revenue-generating business units. Before building out the consultancy practice at Pickering Energy, Dan spent several years at Nasdaq, specializing in investor analytics, technology solutions and business development. During his tenure there, he developed and commercialized several technology solutions and services under the Corporate Platform’s repertoire.

Romito’s presentation is just one of the many can’t-miss sessions that will be featured over the day and a half Power Progress Summit, which focuses on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. This year’s theme, “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization” also brings in conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

Partnering with the program this year is the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, KHL’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. OHR will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

In addition, the Summit will recognize excellence in product design, development and innovation with the annual Power Progress Summit Awards, which are open for entry through July 1.

