Power Progress 45th Annual Engine Yearbook issue available

The June 2024 issue of Power Progress has been published.

A highlight of the June issue is the 45th Annual Engine Technical Review, providing an overview of the latest powerplants available today, or in the near future, from 35+ suppliers. All were developed to help ensure OEMs and end users continue to have access to reliable and affordable horsepower and torque – and within a sustainable manner.

Also in the issue:

Engine Specs-at-a-Glance , a quick-reference guide covering power ratings for liquid, gaseous and dual-fuel engines, and sponsored by vehicle controls and telematics system supplier HED;

, a quick-reference guide covering power ratings for liquid, gaseous and dual-fuel engines, and sponsored by vehicle controls and telematics system supplier HED; A comprehensive look at the benefits and drawbacks of different pathways to cutting internal combustion engine emissions, plus Global Diesel Emissions Regulations-at-a-Glance, which maps out regulations across the globe;

Details of the latest Centum Series gen-set introductions from Cummins;

Fuel injection system developments for hydrogen combustion engines from Bosch;

Plus, Trendlines, Street Smarts, outlooks from AEM and NFPA and other regularly scheduled departments and columns, and more.

