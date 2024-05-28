Power Progress International latest issue now available

Power Progress International (PPI) has published its latest issue for Q2 April-June 2024 and the digital magazine is now available online.

PPI is the sister title to Power Progress. Where Power Progress primarily covers the power market in North America, PPI reports on power developments in other global regions, including Europe, Asia and South America.

In this latest issue, we have our special 40th Annual Engine Technical Review. This features details covering the latest introductions from about 30 major engine OEMs from around the world, together with some future product development details.

Also in this issue we have an Executive Interview with Beau Lintereur, executive director Off-Highway at Cummins, who talks about the company’s HELM engines and the future of hydrogen fuel for internal combustion engines.

Other features in this issue include a visit by PPI to Wartsila in Spain to see the company’s new marine drivetrain components, an interview with experts at Danfoss Power Solutions looking at new trends in in-cab HMI and telematics, plus our annual Emissions Regulations-at-a-Glance chart, this year sponsored by Innio.

Click here to see the latest digital issue of Power Progress International (registration required for digital turning page magazine, pdf free to download).

If you enjoy the issue and would like to see more, please consider clicking here to register for our print magazine.

(Registration also includes opportunity to register to receive our Power Progress News and Power Briefing emails.)

Thanks for reading!