Power Progress marks 90 years with industry first event

Power Progress (formerly Diesel Progress) will commemorate 90 years of covering the power systems and components that make machines move at a one-of-a-kind networking experience specifically for the engine and powertrain sector. The forum will take place Oct. 6th at The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky.

In 2025, Power Progress celebrates 90 years as a trusted source of industry insights, news and innovation for the on-highway, off-highway, power generation and marine sectors. To celebrate its history and the partnerships shared throughout the industry, the publication and KHL Group will host the Power Progress Networking Forum, an event designed to bring buyers and suppliers in the off-highway and commercial vehicle industries together, helping to facilitate conversations and collaboration in a series of scheduled face-to-face meetings.

The one-day event is free for buyers (delegates) to attend and will also include a series of insightful seminar sessions plus networking opportunities for all. The aim is to connect delegates who are actively seeking new partners, products and solutions with companies who could fulfill their needs.

After a day of valuable connections at the Power Progress Networking Forum, all participants can continue the conversation in a more relaxed setting at the Power Progress 90th Anniversary Drinks Reception, where we will toast the past, present and future of Power Progress!

Learn more about the Power Progress Networking Forum and anniversary celebration by clicking here.