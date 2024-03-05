Power Progress Podcast now on leading podcast platforms

The expanded Power Progress Podcast features exclusive interviews with some of the industry’s leading players

The enhanced Power Progress Podcast is brought to you by the editorial team at KHL’s Power Division, which includes Power Progress, Power Progress International and Power Briefing. Episodes will deliver a concise yet comprehensive briefing on key topics, keeping listeners updated on the ever-evolving landscape of motive power.

The podcast will highlight issues relevant to the development of vehicles and equipment for the on-highway, off-highway, marine and power generation industries, including progress being made toward decarbonization targets. Each episode will feature interviews with key industry leaders discussing:

the latest developments in engines, power systems and components;

new technologies designed to enhance equipment and vehicle performance and/or facilitate the energy transition;

regulatory concerns and the pathways to compliance;

and other advancements, trends and topics relevant to the development of today’s and tomorrow’s vehicles and equipment.

The first episode of the enhanced podcast features interviews with Peter Bleday, Danfoss Power Solutions, Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, Polymath Robotics, and Valerie Syme, Agtonomy, about the challenges that are driving adoption of autonomy in off-highway applications and the solutions that are now available.

Listen to below or access it and future episodes on Spotify or Apple Play.