Power Progress Summit 2024: And the winner is…

Power Progress 2024 award recipients. (Photo: Eason Photography)

The winnners of the 2024 Power Progress Summit Awards have been announced at the Power Progress Summit, which is taking place at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill, Oct. 1-2.

The event, hosted by KHL Group, parent company of Power Progress, Power Progress International, Power Briefing and Off-Highway Research, has brought together delegates, presenters and sponsors from throughout the industry to discuss the latest “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization”.

The annual Power Progress Summit Awards are a highlight of the event, honoring industry innovation. Winners were selected by a panel of independent judges who were chosen for their wealth of power industry knowledge.

Nine awards were presented at the awards dinner and ceremony. This year’s winners (by category) are as follows:

Engine of the Year

Caterpillar C13D diesel engine

Engine Technology of the Year

Cummins Valvetrain Technologies’ valvetrain for X15 HELM engine platform

Powertrain Product of the Year

Dana eSP502+PTO e-transmission

Control System/Monitoring Solution of the Year

John Deere Attachment Manager Technology -

Off-Highway Product Application of the Year

John Deere Power Systems EVT in Spudnik Equipment potato harvester

Electrification Technology of the Year

Danfoss ED3 onboard charger

Engine Distributor of the Year

Husker Power Products

Product Development Team of the Year

Eleo - Off-highway EV battery packs

Achievement of the Year

John Deere Attachment Manager Technology

KHL Group congratulates all this year’s winners and nominees!

2024 Power Progress Summit Awards finalists named Independent judging panel selects finalists contending for the industry’s ‘best of the best’

The Power Progress Summit is an annual event that brings together representatives from a variety of key companies across the power sector to talk about issues being faced by the industry.

The next edition of the Power Progress Summit is scheduled for October 2025; more details are to come.