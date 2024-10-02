Power Progress Summit 2024: And the winner is…
02 October 2024
The winnners of the 2024 Power Progress Summit Awards have been announced at the Power Progress Summit, which is taking place at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill, Oct. 1-2.
The event, hosted by KHL Group, parent company of Power Progress, Power Progress International, Power Briefing and Off-Highway Research, has brought together delegates, presenters and sponsors from throughout the industry to discuss the latest “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization”.
The annual Power Progress Summit Awards are a highlight of the event, honoring industry innovation. Winners were selected by a panel of independent judges who were chosen for their wealth of power industry knowledge.
Nine awards were presented at the awards dinner and ceremony. This year’s winners (by category) are as follows:
Engine of the Year
Caterpillar C13D diesel engine
Engine Technology of the Year
Cummins Valvetrain Technologies’ valvetrain for X15 HELM engine platform
Powertrain Product of the Year
Dana eSP502+PTO e-transmission
Control System/Monitoring Solution of the Year
John Deere Attachment Manager Technology -
Off-Highway Product Application of the Year
John Deere Power Systems EVT in Spudnik Equipment potato harvester
Electrification Technology of the Year
Danfoss ED3 onboard charger
Engine Distributor of the Year
Husker Power Products
Product Development Team of the Year
Eleo - Off-highway EV battery packs
Achievement of the Year
John Deere Attachment Manager Technology
KHL Group congratulates all this year’s winners and nominees!
The Power Progress Summit is an annual event that brings together representatives from a variety of key companies across the power sector to talk about issues being faced by the industry.
The next edition of the Power Progress Summit is scheduled for October 2025; more details are to come.
