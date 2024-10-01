Power Progress Summit kicks off in the Windy City
01 October 2024
Delegates from across the U.S. and globally have gathered in downtown Chicago for the sixth annual Power Progress Summit, which is taking place Oct. 1-2 at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel. The event is hosted by KHL Group, parent company of Power Progress, Power Progress International, Power Briefing and Off-Highway Research.
Attendees range from product development team members to senior executives, and hail from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), packagers/distributors, power system manufacturers, component suppliers and others. They’ve all come together with a common interest: To learn more about the changes taking place in engines, powertrains and fuels that will help them to address today’s and tomorrow’s decarbonization and digitalization challenges.
The program features an illustrious group of speakers from leading companies and organizations in the industry:
- ABCG
- AGCO
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Gradall Industries Inc.
- Hatz Americas
- Knibb Gormezano Partners
- Off-Highway Research
- Pickering Energy Partners
- RB Global
- Roland Berger LP
- Rosenbauer
- Southwest Research Institute
- The Fetis Group
- TICO
- Volvo Penta
- ZF Group
In addition to a full lineup of presentations destined to both inform and educate, the summit is hosting networking activities that include the opportunity to learn from and explore solutions available from the event sponsors:
- Gold Sponsors: Caterpillar and Hatz
- Silver Sponsors: Isuzu and Volvo Penta
- Supporting Sponsors: Dana, Rehlko and AGCO Power
Capping off the first day’s is the Power Progress Summit Awards dinner and ceremony, where we’ll recognize innovation in both new product development and application. Watch for the list of winners to come!
Be sure to stay tuned to PowerProgress.com and the Power Progress social media channels for more about the presentations and events taking place throughout the summit.
