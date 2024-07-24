Power Progress Summit: Top 6 reasons for engineers to attend

Summit is your key to understanding the way forward in designing machines and vehicles to meet changing customer needs

The mobile equipment sector is continuing on its journey through the energy transition, with potential new solutions launching on a near-daily basis – a fact that makes it challenging for engineers at original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to stay abreast of the latest offerings.

The Power Progress Summit will be a day and a half program discussing “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization”. (Photo: Eason Photography)

What’s happening with today’s internal combustion engines? Will there be new technologies that replace traditional gasoline and diesel variants? What are the future technologies, and fuels, that are emerging and how can they be applied?

Other questions follow – what does demand look like for today and tomorrow’s new products? What market regions offer the greatest opportunity? What does the future hold for applications in technologies such as electrification?

Thankfully, you can get these answers and more at the sixth annual Power Progress Summit!

The Power Progress Summit is a day and a half program held in partnership with the Off-Highway Conference from Off-Highway Research, KHL’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. With the theme “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization,” the 2024 event will be held Oct. 1-2 in Chicago, Ill., and cover more ground than ever to help engineers understand the way forward in designing their machines and vehicles to meet changing customer needs.

Here are the top six reasons to attend:

1. Get the big picture from the biggest players

Hear from top industry leaders on high-level topics relevant to both your new product development as well as the end-user customer experience, including from keynote speakers:

Keynote: Brad Sutton, executive director, Powertrain Engineering, Cummins, on “The role of data & AI in facilitating power system optimization and lifecycles”

Keynote: Rod Shurman, senior vice president, Electrification & Energy Solutions, Caterpillar, on “How OEMs can facilitate the transition to electrified worksites”

2. Uncover advances in internal combustion engines

Along with technical sessions, the Power Progress Summit will include a variety of networking opportunities. (Photo: Eason Photography)

Internal combustion engines (ICEs) are not going away but they are evolving, with alternative fuel capabilities, advances in fuel injection systems, hybrid solutions and more.

Find out the direction today and tomorrow’s ICEs are heading from leading experts at Hatz Americas, AGCO, Volvo Penta and more.

3. Find opportunities in electrification

In addition to Rod Shurman’s presentation, you’ll hear from Alexandre Esgolmin, head of driveline technology, North America, ZF Group, on “Electrification and the entire system: A whole machine approach”.

Also on tap will be top execs at Roland Berger highlighting “How electrification and autonomy in commercial vehicles will transform transportation”.

4. Get global and regional market outlooks

Look into the crystal ball to see what lies ahead for global and regional off-highway equipment sales with Chris Sleight, managing director, Off-Highway Research. Learn what the used equipment market holds in store with Tara Stryker, vice president, RB Global, discussing the North American used equipment market.

Then, travel the alternative fuels roadmap for off-highway equipment with Alex Woodrow, managing director, Knibb Gormezano Partners.

5. Product viability, politics in emissions and more

Get tips from Oliver Lythgoe, chief marketing officer, The Fetis Group, on “How to move from proof-of-concept research projects to viable products” in a complex market.

Then, explore the practical versus political approach to emissions reduction with Dan Romito, consulting partner, Pickering Energy Partners – even more relevant leading up to the U.S. Presidential election.

6. Networking and awards

Along with technical sessions, the Summit will include a variety of networking opportunities, along with the presentation of the annual Power Progress Awards, honoring achievement in engine and powertrain products.

Whether your organization is an equipment or vehicle OEM, equipment owner, engine manufacturer and distributor, or component and powertrain supplier, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

