PowerCell, Hitachi team up to produce Hyflex H2 fuel cell gen set

HyFlex system on location at the Port of Gothenburg (Photo: PowerCell)

PowerCell Group, which has expertise in production of fuel cell stacks and related systems, has partnered with Hitachi Energy to develop the new Hyflex hydrogen fuel cell gen set.

The new gen set features a 100 kW hydrogen fuel cell from PowerCell, which is combined with a battery pack to provide off-grid power. The generator is fully zero-emission when using green hydrogen.

The Hyflex gen set was on test in March at the Port of Gothenburg to demonstrate how the tech is ready to replace fossil fuel generators.

The test highlighted readiness for marine-to-shore power connections, although it can also provide power for construction sites and electrified construction vehicles.

Speaking about the new hydrogen gen set system, Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group, said: “The Hyflex has the potential to replace diesel generator sets across multiple platforms, as well as taking on new power generation applications. The current demonstrator has been developed with construction sites in mind, however we also recognise the need for marine and port electrification applications, such as sustainable ship-to-shore power.”

The FuelEU Maritime legislation will make it obligatory for passenger and container ships to use shore-based power for all electrical needs while moored in major ports from 2030 to help reduce related emissions.

Solutions such as the HyFlex fuel cell gen set help to eliminate NOx and particulates related to use of oil-based fuels used in ships. The gen set can also ensure power delivery in areas with unreliable grid supplies.