POWR2’s latest mobile BESS tech on display

POWR2 plans to show its latest advancements in battery energy storage systems (BESS) at Bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany, April 7 to 13.

POWR2’s POWERBANK XPro Plus battery energy storage system. (Photo: POWR2)

Among the products scheduled to be highlighted is the POWERBANK XPro Plus BESS, which the company said is designed to optimize energy use, reduce fuel consumption and deliver efficient, uninterrupted power on construction sites. The soon to be UL-listed and CSA-certified system offers an optional 30-kW DC fast charger for charging electric vehicles. Environmental control with thermal insulation supports a wide operating temperature range, while the vent-free design prevents dust infiltration, POWR2 said.

Other features include:

A sub-20ms transfer time between AC-coupled and standalone operation for seamless load transfer.

Ability to control eight individual output connections for priority load management, load scheduling and monitoring and reporting.

Able to run up to three units in parallel to expand power output and storage capacity to 300 kW/300 kWh.

Equipped with aerosol-based fire suppression, smoke detection and audible alarms for enhanced safety.

A galvanized, powder-coated metal frame, fully sealed and insulated and locking side doors with safety shut-off switches provide durability, while forklift pockets and lifting rings allow for easy transport.

Also featured will be the ADVANTAGE energy management system, which comes standard with every POWRBANK. The system is comprised of an energy control module (ECM) and an energy management cloud (EMC), and is designed to enable remote energy control of batteries, generators and loads, as well as comprehensive reporting of real-time insights into energy flow, fuel savings, CO2 reductions, battery performance and generator runtime.

To gain a real-world perspective of BESS application, Bauma visitors can step into an all-new virtual reality experience to witness a virtual construction site powered by the POWRBANK and see real fuel savings from users.

