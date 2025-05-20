PowrBank Max BESS on the job

Powr2 said its PowrBank Max battery energy storage system (BESS) has helped industries around the world get more out of their energy through energy conservation and smart distribution. The PowrBank Max is a large-scale BESS, designed for temporary power applications and built for scalability.

BESS can support jobsite power or enable critical infrastructure during grid outages. Powr2 gave these examples of how the PowrBank Max is being used for temporary power for various industries globally:

The PowrBank Max BESS from Powr2. (Photo: Powr2)

Residential construction: During construction of a large housing development, the PowrBank Max provided quiet, off-grid power to both site operations and newly built homes awaiting grid connection. It bridged the energy gap while minimizing emissions and unwanted noise.

Aqueduct construction: At an aqueduct site, the PowrBank Max powered two critical compressors used in drilling operations. The system’s reliable performance demonstrated how battery storage can enhance temporary construction site power in remote and rugged conditions.

Marine construction application: Mounted on a spud barge, the PowrBank Max powered pumps, pile drivers, compressors and HVAC systems. The use of a BESS reportedly eliminated the need for frequent refueling, underscoring its advantages as a clean diesel generator alternative for marine and remote operations.

Remote construction/tower crane power: On a remote desert jobsite, the PowrBank Max served as the primary energy source for a tower crane, office HVAC and site lighting. The company said a backup generator ran one time each day to recharge the unit.

Heavy and civil engineering construction: A construction project used the PowrBank Max to provide efficient temporary construction site power. It supported critical operations during a major bridge and tunnel expansion.

The company said PowrBank Max is a rental-ready, emission-free energy storage solution. The largest PowrBank model, it is engineered to handle loads like tower cranes, pumps, and hoists with a power output of up to 500 kW.