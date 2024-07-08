Praises For Kohler Engines’ After-Sale

It does not happen too often to hear a customer praise so openly one of his suppliers, yet this is what we heard at the Kohler Engines Demo Days 2024.

Marco di Biase, Purchasing Manager at MDB technology, said that Kohler Engines’ after-sale service has clearly proved to be pretty excellent and the best he has seen in the marketplace.

MDB is an Italy-based manufacturer of radio-controlled machinery for use in harsh and dangerous environments. The company has adopted Kohler’s KDS engine in its Green Climber line and plans to expand the use in its Special Machines line. Di Biase commented that plans will move in the direction of adopting Kohler’s engines for additional machines in the product range.

Kohler Engines Demo Days are an annual event dedicated to trade media and took place in the company’s headquarter in Reggio Emilia, Italy. This year they were focused on the new KDS (Kohler Small Displacement) engine family in production since 2023.

Despite its relatively short life yet, the KDS range has already obtained success in the market for the power band up to 19 kW.

Among the other machines on display at the event, that adopted KDS engines, were: Caron’s C50 agricultural tractor, using the three-cylinder turbocharged KSD1403TCA with aftercooler; the Cormidi CMF1500 mini dumper, a very compact machine with super-silenced hood; the MultiOne 6.3 iDS mini loader with a naturally-aspirated KSD1403NA; and a JCB 25Z-1 mini excavator, that is the first JCB machine in series production with Kohler KDS engines.

Kohler Engines Demo Days 2024 in Reggio Emilia, Italy

Also exhibited was Merlo’s P27.6 telescopic handler equipped with a Kohler KDI 2504 TCR engine delivering 55.4 kW power.

Stay tuned to our website and magazines for more details on the Kohler Engines Demo Days 2024 and all the machines on display.