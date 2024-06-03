Røjgaard joins CIMAC Board

Roberta Prandi

03 June 2024

CIMAC, the global non-profit association promoting the development of ship propulsion, train drive and power generation, welcomed a new Board member: Charlotte Røjgaard, Bureau Veritas, who will act as Vice President Working Groups.

Charlotte Røjgaard joins CIMAC Board

Røjgaard is the global marine fuels director at Bureau Veritas. She holds a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark and an executive MBA in Shipping and Logistics from Copenhagen Business School. Røjgaard has already been an active member of CIMAC Working Groups for most of her career.

Røjgaard succeeds Marko Dekena who recently decided to leave the CIMAC Board after many years in various roles.

Peter Müller Baum, Secretary General of CIMAC, thanked Dekena in a written note a few days ago, highlighting how with his extensive engineering background and deep understanding of the maritime industry, Dekena has used his expertise and leadership skills to guide the strategic direction and initiatives of the organization together with his colleagues on the Board.

