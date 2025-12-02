Rehlko adds 60- to 600-kW KD Series generators

Rehlko has announced the global launch of its new KD Series 60- to 600-kW generators, a further expansion of its flagship generator family. The company now offers a complete lineup from 60 kW to over 4 MW.

In North America, the first available units will include 10 diesel models rated 80 to 300 kW at 60 Hz. (Photo: Rehlko)

“This launch marks a pivotal moment for Rehlko,” said Charles Hunsucker, president, Power Systems, Rehlko. “It reinforces our leadership in backup power solutions and demonstrates our continued investment in expanding the KD Series range to serve a diverse array of applications – from small businesses and telecommunications to healthcare facilities and industrial operations. This extension reflects our commitment to delivering dependable, scalable and innovative energy systems that meet the evolving needs of our global customer base.”

According to the company, the KD Series models are available in extensive configuration options, including voltage, frequency, enclosures, controllers and modular accessories. They are designed and tested to meet regional regulatory and safety standards to ensure reliable performance across diverse markets.

The units’ rugged frame, sealed fuel tank and steel and aluminum enclosures provide leak protection and corrosion resistance in demanding conditions. Each model undergoes vibration trials, rain and ingress protection tests, thermal balance validation and full load acceptance. All meet ISO 8528-5 G3 certification for power quality/load acceptance performance.

The configurable products are engineered to leverage standardized designs and shared components to deliver shorter, more predictable lead times. Lead times are expected to continue to shorten as regional stocking programs come online through the company’s local distributor network.

The KD Series 60- to 600-kW range will begin distribution in Q1 2026, with availability expanding globally throughout the year. In North America, the first available units will include 10 diesel models rated 80 to 300 kW at 60 Hz and powered by Rehlko 4.5 L four-cylinder and 6.7 L and 8.9 L six-cylinder KD Series engines (based on model) incorporating high-pressure common rail (HPCR) fuel systems, full-authority electronic controls and wastegate turbocharging.

Rehlko delivers one global standard with local execution through its direct offices and a network of more than 220 global distributor partners. These partners offer 24/7 emergency service and responsive aftermarket support, including access to stocked parts within 24 to 48 hours.