Rehlko unveils new product brand identity

Rehlko, formerly Kohler Energy, announced it is modernizing the look and feel of its industrial generators and enclosures to reflect its new brand, which was announced in September 2024.

Photo: Rehlko

The new look features a new color the company said is called Rehlko Light Gray, complemented by stand-out lettering in Rehlko New Energy Blue. The colors were chosen to blend unobtrusively with the environment in outdoor settings, as well as to maintain durability and a consistent appearance over time even when exposed to harsh outdoor conditions.

“Our new colors reinforce Rehlko’s evolving identity and represent a bold step forward in strengthening our market presence,” said Hervé Prigent, vice president, Marketing Power Systems, at Rehlko. “It provides a distinctive and unified foundation for the exciting innovations of tomorrow.”

Rehlko industrial generators, enclosures, mobile, rental, products and accessories will transition from the existing beige to the new colors. The transition will take place gradually over the next few months and be fully completed by the end of 2025. All marketing assets, such as websites, brochures and social media, will also be fully updated to reflect the new product design.