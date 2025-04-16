Renk completes acquisition of Cincinnati Gearing Systems

Renk Group AG, a supplier of military and civilian propulsion solutions, has completed the acquisition of Cincinnati Gearing Systems Inc. (CGS Inc.), a U.S.-based manufacturer of precision gears and power transmission technologies. Effective immediately, CGS Inc. will operate under the name Renk America Marine & Industry LLC. Terms were not disclosed.

(Photo: Cincinnati Gearing Systems)

Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1907, CGS Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of precision gears and power transmission equipment, components and spare parts for military and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mariemont, Ohio, with an additional facility in Milford, Ohio, the acquisition of CGS Inc. is expected to adds approximately 15,000 sq. m. of production space and more than 100 employees to the Renk Group.

Renk said the acquisition marks a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy, particularly in strengthening its presence in the North American market and deepening its focus on serving the U.S. Navy and allied forces.

“The acquisition is a pivotal step in our efforts to build a stronger presence in North America,” said Dr. Alexander Sagel, CEO of Renk Group AG, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. “Renk America Marine & Industry LLC will support our strategic growth initiatives and strengthens the basis for Renk’s profitable growth in the naval sector but also strengthens our ability to deliver mission-critical solutions for customers worldwide especially.”

With the addition of Renk America Marine and Industry LLC, RENK Group now employs around 4,100 people across 21 locations worldwide.

“We are excited to officially join the family and begin this new chapter as a part of the strong Renk Group”, said Patrick Potter, President of Renk America Marine & Industry LLC.

The transaction includes all assets of CGS Inc., including the facilities in Mariemont and Milford, Ohio.