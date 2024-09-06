Rimac Energy SineStack ready to deploy in UK

Rimac Energy, a UK-based provider of battery energy storage and power delivery systems, is set to deploy its first SineStack grid-interfacing battery energy storage system (BESS) to a site in Colchester, UK.

Rimac Energy SineStack. (Photo: Rimac Energy)

SineStack is modular and scalable with a usable capacity of 790 kWh and a 400-kVA output (400 Vac 3-ph). It utilizes power conversion technology that is designed to be highly integrated both physically and functionally with its battery cells. Developed fully in-house and produced in Europe, this architecture, along with the in-house software stack incorporating Active Health Control adaptive software, allows multi-scale models to calculate the internal parameters of each cell and dynamically adjust power conversion operations to maximize energy extraction from each module, whether used individually or in combination with others, the company stated.

The integrated power conversion system and liquid thermal management minimize energy losses, providing operational redundancy and optimizing battery use to extend lifetime. Advanced state-of-health monitoring and prediction algorithms combined with distributed inverter architecture enable the SineStack to achieve more energy capacity from each cycle. As a result, the company said that, from 2025, SineStack will deliver zero energy capacity fade during the first two years of operation while maintaining a lifetime of 12,000 cycles.

“In keeping with our Rimac DNA, our product takes a monumental technological leap forward, enabling unparalleled levels of integration, capability and performance,” said Wasim Sarwar Dilov, director of Rimac Energy. “I’m very much looking forward to scaling up production and deployment of SineStack across Europe.”