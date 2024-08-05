Roland Berger to examine transportation transformation

Dr. Wilfried Aulbur

The transportation sector is at an inflection point, struggling to determine which road to follow on the journey to decarbonization. That’s why we’ve invited two leading authorities from Roland Berger to help inform attendees at the sixth annual Power Progress Summit on “How electrification and autonomy in commercial vehicles will transform transportation”.

Addressing this topic will be Dr. Wilfried Aulbur, senior partner, and Giovanni Schelfi, partner, for Roland Berger LP, a leading global strategy consultancy with expertise in transformation, innovation across various industries and performance improvement.

Aulbur is responsible for the firm’s global Commercial Vehicle, Construction and Agricultural business and co-leads the global Capital Goods practice. He is based in Chicago and works across Automotive, Industrials and Private Equity. His work concentrates on strategy and growth, technology strategy and operational performance improvement.

Previously, Aulbur was the managing partner of Roland Berger in India, a practice that he continues to support in the Automotive and Industrials space. He was also the head of the company’s Asia Automotive practice as well as the chairman of Roland Berger Middle East and Africa and served on the firm’s global supervisory board. Prior to Roland Berger, Aulbur served in various management positions for Daimler across the U.S., Germany and India.

Giovanni Schelfi joined the firm’s Milan, Italy, office in 2009, then came to Roland Berger’s North American operations in 2014. He co-leads the global Construction and Agricultural business, and supports Roland Berger’s global Automotive, Industrials, and Private Equity clients. His expertise focuses on strategy and transformation, including technology and growth strategy, as well as performance improvement and M&A support.

Giovanni Schelfi

Schelfi has also co-authored and published thought leadership content on industry topics and trends central to the firm’s areas of practice.

Both speakers will be joining an elite group of industry experts at the Power Progress Summit, which will take place October 1-2, 2024, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill. The event encompasses a day and a half of conferences focused on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. It will also recognize excellence in product design, development and innovation with the annual Power Progress Summit Awards.

This year’s theme, “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization” will also bring into play conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

Partnering with the program this year is the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, KHL’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. It will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

Given the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains being driven by emission regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies, there has never been a greater need for relevant and authoritative information. If your work involves engines, powertrains or new power technologies, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

To learn more or to register to attend, visit PowerProgressSummit.com.