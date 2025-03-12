Rolls-Royce mtu power for European Commission expansion project

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

12 March 2025

Artist's impression of the Jean Monnet 2 complex Artist’s impression of the Jean Monnet 2 complex (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce has been selected to deliver two mtu Series 4000 gen sets intended to deliver emergency backup power for the European Commission in Luxembourg.

The two units, each with a maximum output of 2,640 kVA, are being installed by Rolls-Royce partner Energolux in the new Jean Monnet 2 complex as part of the renovation and expansion of the commission.

The model 20V4000 DS2750 gen sets are designed specifically to deliver emergency power in the event of grid outage.

“The emergency backup gen sets are characterised by their high reliability and efficiency,” said Alain Osuch, commercial director, Travaux Neufs at Energolux. “This makes them the ideal solutions for such a critical application.”

Jean Monnet 2 is designed to bring together several currently dispersed offices of the European Commission. The planned complex will consist of a welcome pavilion, a tower over 20 floors high, and a lower, flat-roofed building.

The buildings provide space for approximately 3,700 employees and include modern office space, conference rooms, an auditorium, restaurants, fitness and health centres and logistics.

Completion of the construction project is expected in 2025.

