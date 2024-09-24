Rolls-Royce partners on yacht refits, propulsion systems

Rolls-Royce announced separate agreements that will expand its refit cooperation with a German shipyard and provide propulsion systems for an Italian megayacht manufacturer.

Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division and Lürssen Yacht Refit & Services have signed a framework agreement that regulates the cooperation in the overhaul of mtu propulsion systems. (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division and Bremen, Germany-based shipyard group Lürssen Yacht Refit & Services signed a framework agreement that regulates their cooperation in the overhaul of mtu propulsion systems and which they said will further improve the service for yacht customers.

According to the announcement, many of the world’s largest yachts are built by Lürssen, often equipped with mtu propulsion systems from Rolls-Royce. In addition to newbuilds, Lürssen offers comprehensive refit solutions in the areas of overhaul, modernization and conversion of yachts up to almost 200 meters long. In addition to other services, a yacht refit can offer customers the opportunity to equip the propulsion system with the latest technologies for sustainable operation of the ship.

Rolls-Royce technicians and the specialists at Lürssen Yacht Refit & Services have been working together for a number of years on the overhaul of mtu propulsion systems on yachts, ranging from the engine to the mtu NautIQ ship automation system. The latest agreement reorganizes the cooperation, accelerates processes, simplifies procedures and defines common standards, which the companies said will significantly reduce the time required for overhaul work.

The framework agreement also ensures faster and more flexible deployment of Rolls-Royce specialists at the shipyard and better availability of spare parts, said Rolls-Royce. In addition, Lürssen technicians will be specially trained to carry out certain work on mtu engines in accordance with specified Rolls-Royce standards. The partners said this will create the conditions to speed up the refit process and hand-over of the ship to its owner.

The integrated pod drive solution for the new Azimut Grande 30M will include mtu 12V2000M96 engines delivering 1,342 kW and ZF pod drives. (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

Integrated pod drive for Azimut

In other news, Rolls-Royce and Azimut Benetti Group, a manufacturer of megayachts over 24 meters, have agreed on a partnership and a four-year framework agreement for mtu diesel engines for Azimut and Benetti yachts, as well as the introduction of integrated mtu propulsion systems for the Azimut Grande Series up to 30 meters.

In the near future, new models of the Azimut “Grande” Series will be equipped with complete, ready-to-install propulsion systems consisting of mtu Series 2000 engines, ZF pod drives and mtu NautIQ marine automation.

The co-operation also includes a range of services, plus discussions are underway regarding the delivery of integrated bridge solutions for the Azimut Grande Series.

The integrated pod drive solution for the new Azimut Grande 30M will include mtu 12V2000M96 engines delivering 1,342 kW and ZF 4900 variant pod drives. The mtu NautIQ Blue Vision NG marine automation system and ZF control system, monitors and controls complete the functions of the drivetrain.

Azimut Benetti Group will also increasingly equip new megayachts with mtu propulsion systems consisting of mtu diesel engines, conventional transmissions and automation.

Rolls-Royce will deliver the first propulsion package this year so that Azimut will be able to deliver the first yachts in its Grande Series with the mtu drivetrain as early as 2025.