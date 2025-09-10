Rolls-Royce plans expansion of mtu Series 199 engine range

mtu Series 199 engines (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce has revealed plans to extend its range of mtu Series 199 engines to create a comprehensive offering of products intended for overland military vehicles.

Moving forward, the Series 199 will include engines with a choice of four cylinder layouts with power output ranging from 260 to 1,300 kW.

For example, a Leopard 1 tank retrofitted with an eight-cylinder engine from the Series 199 range featured at the recent DSEI defence technology exhibition in London. With an output of 800 kW, this is said to be the most powerful engine fitted to a Leopard 1.

Knut Müller, senior VP Governmental Business at Rolls- Royce Power Systems, said: “The mtu Series 199 is an unprecedented success story. With thousands of engines delivered, including the Boxer [armoured vehicle], it is the most successful engine series in its class. We are building on this success and developing further models in this series with 10 and 12 cylinders and outputs of over 1,000 kW.”

Müller added that more powerful engines are required due to new military vehicles becoming heavier, while also demanding more electrical power.

Looking at the Series 199 range, output of the 8V199, which had already been increased from 530 to 600 kW, will now reach 800 kW. The 10-cylinder 10V1999, now under development, will deliver 1,100 kW. The 12-cylinder variant, intended for main battle tanks, will support vehicles with power requirements up to 1,300 kW.

Speaking about the 12-cylinder engine, Müller said: “The performance of this mtu engine will eclipse everything that has been available in military drives to date. We expect it to be available in just a few years. Together with the 10-cylinder engine currently under development and variants already available, we will be able to offer a comprehensive range to meet every customer requirement.”