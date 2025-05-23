Rolls-Royce, Sanlorenzo extend contract for mtu yacht propulsion

Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Italian yacht manufacturer Sanlorenzo have signed a framework agreement for the supply of mtu engines, automation and exhaust aftertreatment systems for an additional four years. Rolls-Royce will supply mtu Series 2000 and 4000 engines for more than 10 models.

Sanlorenzo plans to use engines from the mtu Series 2000 and 4000 for more than 10 yacht models, including the Alloy 44 (pictured), which is powered by two 16V2000 M96L mtu engines. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

The mtu engine Series 2000 is specially designed for small- to medium-sized vessels in the power range from 452 kW to 1,939 kW, while the mtu Series 4000 is designed for larger vessels and higher power requirements in ranging from around 720 kW to 4,300 kW. All mtu engines are approved for renewable diesel (HVO). IMO-III-compliant solutions with SCR system are available as an option.

Among the yachts equipped with mtu Series 2000 and 4000 engines are the Alloy 44/48 and 1150 EXP models and the Steel, the largest Sanlorenzo model to date, which can measure up to 74 m in length.

Sanlorenzo’s Steel 62 is powered by two 12-cylinder mtu Series 4000 engines. Shown is the vessel’s engine room. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

“Sanlorenzo has always been a pioneer in cutting-edge solutions, and with our project “Road 2030” we are guiding the sector towards the green revolution. However, we are convinced that to do so it is essential to join forces with the entire supply chain, and to involve all the players in the sector to discuss and share common objectives,” commented Massimo Perotti, executive chairman, Sanlorenzo. “In this context, reliable and efficient engines will continue to be essential. That is why we continue to offer our customers mtu propulsion systems. Our collaboration with Rolls-Royce is based on mutual trust that we have maintained for decades.”

The agreement with Sanlorenzo, marks a significant milestone, said Rolls-Royce Power Systems, “further accelerating the company’s growth in the marine segment and underscoring its clear strategic commitment to shaping the future of sustainable and intelligent yachting.”