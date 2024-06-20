Rolls-Royce to market CATL’s new Tener BESS-based system

Tener system provides up to 6.5 MWh storage capacity (Photo: CATL)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems and CATL have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to introduce CATL’s new Tener energy storage system in European markets and the UK.

Launched in April this year, the Tener system is described as ‘the world’s first mass-produced energy storage system with zero degradation over five years of use’.

The system combines a series of battery energy storage systems (BESSs) housed in TEU containers to provide up to 6.5 MWh of capacity.

The zero-degradation claim is based on the use of biometric SEI (solid electric interphase) and self-assembled electrolyte technologies which allow lithium ions to move freely through the system.

According to CATL, the BESS tech further helps to prevent thermal runaway caused by any oxidation reaction.

The system uses LFP cells developed by CATL which are specially tailored for BESS applications. These are said to offer a 30% increase in energy density (up to 430 Wh/L) which also contributes to a 20% reduction in hardware footprint.

Rolls-Royce and CATL have already delivered several projects in the EU based on the EnerOne product line. ‘Several more’ are said to be under contract.

The Tener product range will be offered within the mtu EnergyPack QG solution for large-scale energy storage. The partnership could go on to support development of related ‘smart’ products, based on Rolls-Royce’s intelligent automation solution, mtu EnergetIQ and the mtu Go! Digital platform.

Integrated solutions such as the Tener products will help to balance energy storage, supply and output on large microgrids and grid-scale systems. The Tener technology will be offered as fully-developed EPC-turnkey projects, including an all-inclusive service offering.