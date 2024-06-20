Rolls-Royce to market CATL’s new Tener BESS-based system

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

20 June 2024

Tener system provides up to 6.5 MWh storage capacity Tener system provides up to 6.5 MWh storage capacity (Photo: CATL)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems and CATL have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to introduce CATL’s new Tener energy storage system in European markets and the UK.

Launched in April this year, the Tener system is described as ‘the world’s first mass-produced energy storage system with zero degradation over five years of use’.

The system combines a series of battery energy storage systems (BESSs) housed in TEU containers to provide up to 6.5 MWh of capacity.

The zero-degradation claim is based on the use of biometric SEI (solid electric interphase) and self-assembled electrolyte technologies which allow lithium ions to move freely through the system.

According to CATL, the BESS tech further helps to prevent thermal runaway caused by any oxidation reaction.

The system uses LFP cells developed by CATL which are specially tailored for BESS applications. These are said to offer a 30% increase in energy density (up to 430 Wh/L) which also contributes to a 20% reduction in hardware footprint.

Rolls-Royce and CATL have already delivered several projects in the EU based on the EnerOne product line. ‘Several more’ are said to be under contract.

The Tener product range will be offered within the mtu EnergyPack QG solution for large-scale energy storage. The partnership could go on to support development of related ‘smart’ products, based on Rolls-Royce’s intelligent automation solution, mtu EnergetIQ and the mtu Go! Digital platform.

Integrated solutions such as the Tener products will help to balance energy storage, supply and output on large microgrids and grid-scale systems. The Tener technology will be offered as fully-developed EPC-turnkey projects, including an all-inclusive service offering.

EU Europe Projects Power generation Power Technology Electrification Emissions Power System Green Technology Renewables Battery storage Sustainability Batteries - Lithium Charging systems
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA