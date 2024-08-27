Roundtable to highlight OEM relationships in electrification

Michael Popovich, president, Gradall Industries

Equipment manufacturers are faced with a variety of challenges as they strive to reduce the carbon footprint of the products they produce. The relationship with power system suppliers can play a crucial role in helping them to successfully navigate these challenges.

To discuss this relationship in “Maintaining the OEM customer relationship on the path to decarbonization”, the Power Progress Summit is bringing together a roundtable panel of OEMs from different equipment segments to share their story. Moderating the roundtable will be Darren Tasker, vice president of Industrial at Volvo Penta North America.

Roundtable participants will include:

Michael Popovich, president, Gradall Industries, Inc. – Popovich's successful presidency at Gradall Industries is a product of 30 years' experience in all levels of management and product development innovation. Popovich's leadership role was nurtured by global management positions at Gradall and JLG Industries involving sales, marketing, engineering, product support, training and other critical positions.

Todd McBride, RTX sales & marketing manager, Rosenbauer America – McBride has been with Rosenbauer since 2005, contributing to various roles that have shaped the company's evolution. As the RTX Program Manager, he is pivotal in advancing the RTX electric fire engine, Rosenbauer's forward-thinking firefighting solution. His focus is on facilitating fire departments' transition to this new technology.

Mallery Forrester Pindar, senior director of sales & marketing, TICO Manufacturing – Reporting to the division president, Pindar leads all aspects of the company's commercial sales channel, including its dealer network and national accounts, marketing and overall go-to-market strategy. He previously served as the director of Sales, Marketing, & Commercial Development from 2021-2023.

The roundtable will help to cap off the Power Progress Summit, a program designed to inform machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors and component and powertrain suppliers about the changing dynamics in the markets they serve.

With the theme, “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization”, this year’s summit will feature a day and a half of presentations focused on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. It will also bring in conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

Partnering with the program this year will be the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, KHL’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. OHR will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

In addition, the Summit will recognize excellence in product design, development and innovation with the annual Power Progress Summit Awards.

To learn more or to register to attend, visit PowerProgressSummit.com.