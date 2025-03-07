Sage Oil Vac shows enhanced Class 7 fuel/lube truck

Sage Oil Vac’s enhanced Class 7 fuel/lube body. (Photo: Sage Oil Vac)

Sage Oil Vac Inc. launched an enhanced Class 7 fuel/lube body at NTEA Work Truck Week 2025 in Indianapolis, Ind. The new body offers 1,000 gal. (3,785.41 L) of fuel capacity in one tank, 300 gal. (1,135.62 L) of fresh oil capacity across three product tanks, and 120 gal. (454.25 L) of used oil capacity in one tank, and is suited for fueling and servicing large equipment.

Enhancements include:

New sealing systems for switch boxes and storage boxes to hold up better against power washing and weather.

A new multistage vacuum generator said to be up to 100% faster than the previous model.

A tank fill indicator at the bulk-fill station.

Wider backup camera views.

A relocated higher-capacity mechanics drawer and dedicated drain pan storage.

An extended bumper for a sturdier work area plus a safety ladder for increased access to the truck bed.

Optional safety cone storage, vise mounting on the truck bumper and backup sensors.

As with other Sage Oil Vac systems, the new body includes pump-free technology for faster transfer of maintenance fluids to and from equipment. An enclosed tank design helps prevent spills on the job.

The newest features are available on both the PTO-driven hydraulic power model (7120P) and a standalone diesel-driven model (7120S).