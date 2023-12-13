Saint-Gobain invests in Ion Storage Systems

Saint-Gobain has invested in Maryland-based Ion Storage Systems, a solid state battery firm that uses ceramics as its primary ingredient. The intermediate investment round is expected to help scale the production of Ion’s battery technology. Saint Gobain’s investment follows a ceramics supply agreement and completion of a pilot program between the two companies announced earlier this year which is expected to establish a U.S. manufacturing base in the southeastern United States.

“This investment is key in NOVA by Saint-Gobain’s strategy of seeking startups providing innovative solutions for our

of Ion Storage System’s patented bilayer cell architecture for its graphite-free, anode-free, solid-state battery solution. (Illustration: Ion Storage Systems)

focused industries,” said Basma Kharrat, Vice-President, External Venturing, Saint-Gobain. NOVA is the company’s venture arm. “The opportunity of partnering with Ion Storage will enable our teams to support the continued growth of this promising startup, while bringing insights and expertise on battery applications to our Ceramics businesses.”

Ion offers an adaptable solid-state battery solution for a variety of applications including defense, electric vehicles and grid storage. The company’s patented solid-state lithium metal technology can offer a battery without cobalt, nickel, and other materials. The company leverages a unique ceramic cell design that supports the use of current and next-gen cathode chemistries.

“The world is rapidly evolving towards a more resilient, mobile and electrified economy. The backbone of this movement are the batteries that will power it and, until now, battery technologies simply haven’t been up to the moment,” said Ricky Hanna, CEO of Ion Storage Systems. “Ion envisions a world where technologies reliant on batteries are not limited by the form factor of those solutions; instead realizing the true potential of next generation, solid-state battery technology. We’re not content with the status quo, and are built to break conventions. We know we have found a like-minded partner in Saint-Gobain to help us drive a revolutionary step-change in the chemistry, architecture and manufacture of batteries.”

In September, Ion signed a multi-year supply agreement with Saint-Gobain Ceramics. It will use Saint-Gobain Ceramics powder from the pilot level and transition to the one of their high-volume lines of ceramic powder with plans to increase the scale of usage in subsequent years to meet Ion’s planned GWh-scale manufacturing growth.