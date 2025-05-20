Scania adds 11 L engine to Super powertrain portfolio

Scania has unveiled the latest addition to its Super powertrain portfolio, the Super 11 engine, described as a “lighter, more efficient solution for high-performance transport.”

Scania Super 11 engine. (Photo: Scania)

The new 11 L engine offers up to a 7% fuel efficiency improvement compared to the current 9 L model and is 85 kg lighter than the 13 L Super 13 engine, allowing for increased payloads in weight-critical operations without sacrificing power or fuel efficiency, the company said.

“This engine opens new possibilities for energy efficient and cost-effective transport. It’s lighter, leaner and more flexible, yet it still carries the strength and reliability for which Scania is known,” said Ayyoob Zarmehri, product manager, Trucks Sales and Marketing at Scania.

The Super 11 is available in three performance steps – 350 hp (1,800 Nm), 390 hp (2,000 Nm) and 430 hp (2,200 Nm) – and complies with Euro 4, 5 and 6 emissions standards. It is also compatible with both HVO and FAME.

The engine also benefits from sharing 85% of its components with the Super 13 engine while being tailored to a different operational fit.

The Super 11 is suited for a range of transport applications. (Photo: Scania)

Scania’s cam phaser technology for variable valve timing enables real-time engine thermal management and improved combustion performance, the company said. It is combined with new engine software and balance shafts for reduced vibration and a robust engine brake, which offers up to 344 kW through the Variable Valve Brake (VVB) system. The patented turbo dosing system also improves AdBlue usage and further enhances engine efficiency.

Maintenance intervals on the new engine are up to 30% longer than Scania’s 9 L engines when using LDF-5 engine oil, which the company said helps operators increase uptime and reduce overall service costs.

The Super 11 is suited for a range of transport applications, from urban logistics to regional haulage. It will be available for purchase from June 2025.