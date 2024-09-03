Scania launches new D13 13-litre marine engine at SMM fair

New Scania D13 13-litre marine engine (Photo: Scania)

Scania is presenting its new 13-litre D13 marine engine at the SMM maritime industry trade fair. The trade show runs from September 3-6 in Hamburg, Germany.

Intended for propulsion and auxiliary applications, the new 13-litre engine is said to offer ‘significant’ emissions and reliability improvements.

Power output for the new model ranges from 257 to 772 kW (350 to 1050 hp). It further offers an auxiliary range of 301 to 553 kW, subject to duty ratings, emissions standards and rated speed.

“This is our most advanced marine engine so far, contributing to a better operating economy and sustainability at sea. We want to meet our customers’ needs and positively impact fuel efficiency and product performance for demanding conditions within all operations,“ said Fredrik Järild, head of Sales, Power Solutions.

In line with the emissions reductions, the new D13 also returns ‘major’ CO2 emissions reductions. This is further supported by an 8% reduction in fuel consumption, compared to the current engine generation with the same power output.

That equates to a potential saving of about 6.7 litres of diesel per hour at full engine load.

The engine is suitable for all types of loads, meaning it can be used across a series of applications. The higher power output also supports possible engine downsizing.

The 13-litre D13 is compliant with IMO Tier 3 emission standards and also compatible with biodiesel blends and HVO/renewable diesel.