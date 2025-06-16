Scania shows new Megawatt Charging System for HD BE trucks

MCS charging connector (Photo: Scania)

Scania has presented its new Megawatt Charging System (MCS) rapid charging solution for heavy-duty electric transport. The company states that the new MCS is up to two times faster than a CCS2 connection.

The MCS is an international standard for fast charging electric trucks, specified for a maximum current of 3,000 amperes. Scania’s first MCS will deliver up to 1,000 amperes. Using this tech, Scania notes that a truck can charge from 20 to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Using MCS, Scania’s electric trucks can be charged with up to 750 kW. The system has a series of safety features, including liquid-cooled connectors in the charger and communication protocols which support stable operation.

“Our new charging technology not only ensures operational efficiency and reliability over long distances but also supports our goal of making sustainable transport a practical reality,” said Daniel Schulze, head of Scania eTruck Solutions.

“With MCS-enabled trucks now available and a robust charging infrastructure across Europe, we are laying the foundation for a more efficient and environmentally friendly future in heavy-duty transport.”

Scania puts forward that the new MCS will also help to address the cost of charging in terms of time spent. This is seen as a ‘crucial step’ by the eMobility Service Provider within Traton Group, which includes Scania.

“At Traton Charging Solutions, we recognise that the success of electric heavy vehicles hinges on the availability of rapid public charging at a fair price,” said Petra Sundström, managing director of Traton Charging Solutions.

“The MCS technology allows both public and private charging infrastructure to meet the demands of high-capacity charging, ensuring that operators can recharge quickly and economically. This is essential for keeping operations efficient and competitive, while supporting broader sustainability goals within the transport sector.”

Scania electric trucks equipped with the MCS will be available to order in early 2026. There are also plans to build a charging infrastructure across Europe, with MCS corridors along major transport routes.

“Predictable and reliable charging allows drivers to take legally-mandated rest periods without risking delays, an essential factor in making electric trucks a competitive alternative to diesel, and critical for achieving global climate goals,” said Jorge Soria Galvarro, senior technical adviser for Charging Infrastructure at Scania.