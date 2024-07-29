Schaefer named New Holland VP

CNH has appointed Ryan Schaefer to the role of vice president for New Holland Agriculture North America, effective immediately.

Ryan Schaefer. (Photo: CNH Industrial)

“Ryan has a deep passion for the agricultural industry and has demonstrated strong leadership in various roles at CNH, most recently guiding our North America quality organization,” said Vilmar Fistarol, president of CNH North America Agriculture. “New Holland will benefit from Ryan’s leadership and commitment to put the needs of our dealers and customers first.”

Schaefer has 20 years of experience in the agricultural equipment industry. Serving in territory sales management, product marketing and regional sales leadership, Schaefer has progressed through the CNH organization with increasing responsibility since 2008. He most recently led the North America quality organization for three years.

“The opportunity to lead New Holland in North America is an exciting chance to accelerate the growth of our brand’s full line of products, including cash crop, dairy, livestock, specialty, compact tractors and digital farm management solutions,” said Schaefer. “Our business has a strong foundation of dealer partners and innovative products that integrate the most advanced technology in agriculture. Our team will work harder than ever to become a highly efficient, supportive business and build on New Holland’s remarkable legacy.”