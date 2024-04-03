Schaeffler cylinder roller bearings for heavy-duty applications

The new cylindrical roller bearings of series NJ23-ILR have a very high dynamic load carrying capacity. (Photo: Schaeffler Group)

The new series NJ23-ILR cylindrical roller bearings from Schaeffler Group are designed for heavy-duty industrial gearboxes and construction machinery. The bearings feature a compact design, high-performance MPAX cage and high dynamic load capacity.

The load rating for the series has been increased by an average of 24%, doubling the operating life compared to the NJ23 basic type, Schaeffler said. The NJ23-ILR bearings are designed to perform better than commonly available bearings of the same basic type even under mixed friction conditions due to insufficient lubrication, the company added.

Schaeffler went on to note that rolling bearings for heavy-duty industrial gearboxes and construction machinery traditionally must withstand very high radial loads and be capable of supporting axial forces on one side. However, recent times have seen a further significant increase in requirements.

The highly loaded bearing positions on high-speed shafts and intermediate shafts in gearboxes now also require ever-increasing basic dynamic load ratings, as do the high acceleration forces in vibratory machinery and the heavy vibrations in soil compactors, the company continued. Expectations regarding the strength characteristics of the cage guidance system are constantly increasing, as well, while less space is available due to the general trend towards downsizing and greater performance density.

“Our new cylindrical roller bearing series was specifically adapted to match these increased performance requirements through optimizations in the selection of materials, design, surface quality and heat treatment,” said Sebastian Pfeuffer, product manager, Cylindrical Roller Bearings at Schaeffler. “The high-performance MPAX cage with its proven strength characteristics also stands for far above-average load carrying capacity and has proved to be extremely robust in high-vibration applications, for example. The rings and rollers can also be supplied with a Durotect-B coating to provide increased anti-wear protection.”

The NJ23-ILR series cylindrical roller bearings are available from the first quarter of 2024 with bore codes 16 to 44 and from fourth quarter 2024 with bore codes 48 to 60. The bearings in the size range up to bore code 36 already have the X-life quality seal for a longer operating life, higher load carrying capacity and compact design.