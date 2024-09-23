Schottel power units selected for new offshore construction vessels

Salt 308 OCV (Photo: Schottel)

Chinese Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group has selected Schottel for delivery of power units for four new offshore construction vessels (OCV). The vessels will work in the oil and gas and renewable energy industries.

The ships were designed by Norway’s Salt Ship Design and have been designated Salt 308 OCV.

The propulsion systems for the 100-metre vessels are very specific as they will need to operate in offshore waters with a depth of up to 3,000 metres.

Each vessel will be equipped with one SRP-R 380 L retractable rudder propeller, two Schottel SRP 610 DL dynamic rudder propellers and two STT 6 transverse thrusters.

Main propulsion will be delivered by the SRP-R 380 L. This has a propeller diameter of 2,200 mm and an input power of 1,500 kW.

In addition to increased propeller acceleration/deceleration and azimuth steering system, the SRP 610 DL additional feature an integrated prime mover (Embedded L-Drive) and an eight-degree tilted propeller shaft, which results in less thruster-thruster and thruster-hull interaction. Propeller dimensions are 3,200 mm with a power input of 2,700 kW (the main SRP-R will also have the eight-degree inclination).

With a diameter of 2,740 mm and an input power of 2,050 kW, the two SST 6 transverse thrusters will also be located in the bow. These will be used to maintain the exact position of the vessels.

Full dimensions of the Salt 308 OCV ships are length: 100m; beam: 23m; draught: 6.5m; and deck area: 1,150 square metres. The first vessel, all of which will be capable of using alternative fuels, is scheduled for delivery in late 2026.